Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that some of the pro-Palestinian protesters are “connected to Russia”. She continued this claim and stated that pro-Palestinian protesters’ finances should be investigated by the FBI.

“I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere,” said Pelosi. “Some, I think, are connected to Russia. And I say that having looked at this for a long time now, as you know.”