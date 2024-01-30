MARYLAND NEWS – New legislation to provide $15 million to reduce childhood poverty

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Governor Wes Moore is pushing new legislation that would provide $15 million in state funds to reduce childhood poverty in Maryland communities. The bill, ENOUGH Act of 2024, would provide grant awards to members of the community like health clinics or unions who would then partner with state officials to p work toward lowering poverty rates in the community.

“We need to recruit community organizations that are doing the work of people who’ve been fighting these fights for their whole lives,” said Moore. “They know their neighborhoods, they know their communities because every community is unique.”





