VIRGINIA NEWS – Senate passes bill that allows localities to increase the sales tax to pay for school construction

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

On Monday the Virginia Senate voted to pass a bill that authorizes local governments to increase local sales tax to fund school construction. If Governor Glenn Youngkin approves the bill, local governments would only be allowed to impose a 1% sales tax.

“This is an option localities can use if their voters have to agree to it, and the money would be earmarked for new renovations or new schools,” said Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington. “There is nothing bad about this bill. In fact, it is a statement about how important public education is, including the value of the buildings our children are learning in.”





