NATIONAL NEWS – House preparing for the second impeachment of a cabinet member in history

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House is set to have a committee vote on whether or not to move forward with plans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. If the House does impeach Mayorkas, it would be the second impeachment of a cabinet secretary in history.

The Republican-led House has criticized Mayorkas for failing to enforce the nation’s law at the U.S.-Mexico border. “In his conduct while Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, in violation of his oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and to well and faithfully discharge & the duties of his office, has willfully and systemically refused to comply with Federal immigration laws,” stated the 20-page impeachment resolution.





