NATIONAL NEWS – Jean Carnahan, first woman to represent Missouri in US Senate, dies at 90

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan died Tuesday at age 90. She was the first woman to represent Missouri in the senate after she was appointed in a posthumous election when her husband the then governor of Missouri, Mel Carnahan, died in a plane crash along with the couple’s son, Randy, and an aide on their way to a campaign event.

“Mom passed peacefully after a long and rich life,” said her family in a statement. “She was a fearless trailblazer. She was brilliant, creative, compassionate and dedicated to her family and her fellow Missourians.”





