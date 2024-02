Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Angelos family has reached a deal to sell the Baltimore Orioles for $1.75 billion to billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti. Rubenstein, a Baltimore native, is set to become the team’s controlling owner.

“I’m excited that David Rubenstein has decided to invest in his hometown!” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “I am extremely thankful to the Angelos family for all they have done & will continue to do for Baltimore.”