POLITICS – Linda Tripp, the Clinton-Lewinsky whistleblower, dies at 70













April 9, 2020

Politics

Linda Tripp, who recorded tapes of conversations with Monica Lewinsky regarding her affair with President Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70. Tripp and Lewinsky met while both working at the Pentagon where Lewinsky was reassigned in 1996. Tripp recorded nearly 20 hours of conversations with Lewinsky that outlined her affair with Clinton. In 1998, Clinton denied that he had “sexual relations” with Lewinsky, making Tripp’s tapes crucial to his conviction. Throughout the trial, Tripp’s intentions and character were questioned for recording the conversations, but she defended her actions as imperative to the protection of her credibility. Before Tripp, died Lewinsky tweeted, “no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family.” Details about the cause of Tripp’s death have not been released.