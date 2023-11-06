NATIONAL NEWS – Thousands gathered in DC to support Palestine and call for a ceasefire

Trending
By on Featured, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hundreds of thousands gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. to show support for Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire. The coalition group ANSWER or “Act Now to Stop War and End Racism” organized buses to transport people from states all across the country to attend the protest. 

“We’re gathered here in the capital of U.S. empire to unequivocally demand the end to Israel’s genocide of Gaza,” said Mohammed Nabulsi of the Palestinian Youth Movement. Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” came from the crowd as they marched to the White House. 



