NATIONAL NEWS – Cincinnati mass shooting kills 11-year-old, wounds 5 others

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

On Friday night someone fired 22 rounds of bullets into a crowd of children during a drive-by shooting in West End, Cincinnati that killed Dominic Davis, an 11-year-old boy, and left five others wounded. The wounded ages range from 12 to 53 years old.

"Tonight, there was a horrific tragedy in the West End. Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma, and anger," said Mayor Aftab Pureval. "Right now, I'm asking for your prayers. We will keep you updated as our officers continue their investigation. But I promise this: we will give everything we have to deliver justice against this sickening, heartless violence."






