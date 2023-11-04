NATIONAL NEWS – House passes bill to send $14.3 billion to Israel, White House vows to veto

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The House passed a bill on Thursday to provide $14.3 billion to Israel’s war. If the bill passes, the billions needed to fund the Internal Revenue Service and to send additional aid for Ukraine would instead go to Israel.

The Democratic-led Senate is not expected to pass the bill as they oppose any bill that does not include sending aid to Ukraine. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will “work together on our own bipartisan emergency aid package that includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, competition with the Chinese government, and humanitarian aid to Gaza.” The White House has promised to veto the bill as it currently stands.





