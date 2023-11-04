NATIONAL NEWS – FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

On Thursday, a New York jury convicted, Sam Bankman-Fried — one of the founders of FTX — of cheating investors and customers out of at least $10 billion.

The company, a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2019, filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. Bankman-Fried testified that he was unaware that his company was $10 billion in debt. “His crimes caught up to him. His crimes have been exposed,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.





