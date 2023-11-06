VIRGINIA NEWS – Crucial school board elections coming up in Virginia

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Across Virginia, local school board elections will take place on Tuesday. Nearly 600 seats are open for this election cycle and political parties are fighting to gain control over the school systems.

The core of the fights center around the debate of “parent’s rights” and how much authority they can have over their child’s education curriculum. Presidential candidates are eyeing the school board elections as well, because it will give them an idea of how the state may swing in 2024.





