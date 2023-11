Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Alexander Roy, 25, shot and killed Jesse Brown Hernandez, 22, after he attempted to dry fire a firearm. Both Roy and Hernandez were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers.

According to the McLean Police District, alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the shooting. Roy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center with no bond.