NATIONAL NEWS – Government shutdown looms as Congress scrambles

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still faces a lack of commitment from far-right Republicans regarding his government spending plans. The House is expected to vote Tuesday evening on bills that will fund the government, but there is little optimism that McCarthy will receive the needed votes.

The far-right Republicans who voted against McCarthy’s previous bill proposals want the speaker to completely drop the previous deal he made with President Biden. “We made a deal. We shook hands. We said this is what we’re going to do and now they’re reneging on the deal. It’s not a surprise these days,” said President Biden on Monday. A government shutdown will impact the livelihood of millions of Americans.





