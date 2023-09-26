NATIONAL NEWS – Hollywood studios and writers reach a tentative deal

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

After nearly five months since the strike began, the Writers Guild of America and the major television and film studios in Hollywood have reached a tentative deal. The writer’s strike along with the current actor’s strike has cost the entertainment industry more than $5 billion.

The strike began due to growing concern amongst writers about the unfair pay structure and the potential use of artificial intelligence for writing. The deal still needs to be approved by over 11,000 writers represented by the Writers Guild of America before finalized.





