MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland hospitals experience a sharp increase in death-related medical errors

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland’s Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Quality reported that hospitals in Maryland had a significant increase in serious injuries and deaths among patients as a result of medical errors. The report found that of the 832 adverse events 769 met the Level 1 event criteria in 2022. Adverse events not only impact the patients, but can also affect the mental and physical health of the hospital’s workforce.

Maryland established the Maryland Hospital Patient Safety Program in March 2004 as a way to signify the hospital’s commitment to providing safe care for patients. In response to fear of punishment for mistakes, the report identifies that, “A just culture emphasizes process improvement, which helps to identify the root cause of the problem and the best solution.”





