POLITICS – 7 GOP candidates will participate in the second presidential debate, not Trump

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will all participate in Wednesday’s debate. Former President Donald Trump and current 2024 GOP front-runner will not attend the debate.

This is the second GOP debate that former President Trump has chosen to skip. Trump currently leads Republican nominees with 54% to the second highest, DeSantis’ 15% according to a Post/ABC poll.





