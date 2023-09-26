WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington, D.C. postal worker charged with stealing $1.6 million in checks from the mail

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hachikosela Muchimba, 43, was charged with allegedly stealing over $1.6 million in mail theft and bank fraud. Muchimba began working at the Friendship Post Office in Northwest, D.C. in 2020, and from October 2021 to March 2023, he allegedly deposited 98 stolen checks into seven different accounts.

Muchimba was placed on unpaid leave in March, following an investigation by prosecutors. On Sept. 20, Muchimba was arrested at Dulles International Airport trying to board a flight to Zambia. If convicted, he faces 30 years in prison for bank fraud and five years for mail theft.





