WASHINGTON D.C. – Son of Coach Todd Bozeman and former Morgan State basketball player killed in District nightclub shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Blake Bozeman, 31, was shot and killed late Saturday night at Cru Hookah Lounge in Washington, D.C. Three others were injured and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bozeman was a former Morgan State basketball player and the son of Todd Bozeman, the former Bears head coach from 2006 to 2019. Police have identified a suspect as a Black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and last seen wearing a cream sweater and black hat. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.





