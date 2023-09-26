POLITICS – President Biden makes history, walks the picket line with UAW union strikers in Michigan

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

President Biden made a trip to Michigan to walk along the picket line with the United Auto Workers Union on Tuesday. This visit is one day before former President Donald Trump and front-runner in the GOP presidential primary race is set to make an appearance.

This was the first time in history that a president has ever walked a picket line as presidents historically avoided involvement with strikes. The White House has made it clear of the extent of their participation. “We are not involved in negotiations. That is something for them to decide… what is going to work for the parties that are involved,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday. Michigan is a critical swing state for the upcoming 2024 presidential election and both candidates are aiming to secure an endorsement from the union.





