WORLD NEWS – Gas station explosion in Azerbaijan kills 20 people as Armenian conflict worsens

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

At least 20 people were killed and 290 others were severely injured after an explosion at a crowded gas station in Azerbaijan’s region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The explosion occurred as people attempted to fill their cars at a gas station.

After a 10-month blockade by the Azerbaijani on the region’s only road to Armenia was lifted, thousands of ethnic Armenians rushed to reach Armenia. This comes after Azerbaijan gained control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 years of conflict with Armenia. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia claim the region as their own territory.





