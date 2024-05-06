WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – One dead after car crashes into White House security gate

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A car crashed into the White House security gate Saturday night. The crash was fatal and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Secret Service did not determine the crash to be a threat to the White House.

The Secret Service released a statement stating, “There was no threat to the White House. The fatal crash portion of this will be turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Crash Investigation Unit and the Secret Service investigation continues.”





