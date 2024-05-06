WORLD NEWS – Israel’s cabinet unanimously votes to shut down Al Jazeera

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Israel has shut down and seized some of the communication equipment for the news network, Al Jazeera. Netanyahu said, “Al Jazeera reporters harmed Israel’s security and incited against IDF soldiers. It is time to expel the mouthpiece of Hamas from our country.”

In a statement Al Jazeera said, “In a deceptive and slanderous move, the Israeli Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, unanimously voted to shut down Al Jazeera’s offices in Israel. They also chose to withdraw crew accreditations, as well as banning media service providers from transmitting its broadcasts and blocking Al Jazeera Media Network websites.” It continued, “Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and denounces this criminal act that violates human rights and the basic right to access of information. Al Jazeera affirms its right to continue to provide news and information to its global audiences.”





