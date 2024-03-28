NATIONAL NEWS – Former Senator Joe Lieberman dies at 82

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former senator and vice president nominee Joe Lieberman died on Wednesday due to complication from a fall at the age of 82. He served four terms in the Senate for Connecticut. Lieberman was also the former Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 election.

Gore said in a statement, “I am profoundly saddened by the loss of Joe Lieberman.” He continued, “It was an honor to stand side-by-side with him on the campaign trail. I’ll forever be grateful for his tireless efforts to build a better future for America.





