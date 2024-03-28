NATIONAL NEWS – Utah women’s basketball team racially harassed during NCAA tournament

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The University of Utah’s women’s basketball team experienced racist harassment while the team was in Idaho for the NCAA basketball tournament. The players and the team reported multiple instances of harassment including the Black players being called the N-word and a truck following the team back to their hotel.

Utah’s head coach Lynne Roberts said, “You think in our world, in athletics and university settings — it’s shocking… there’s so much diversity on a college campus so you’re just not exposed to that very often.” She continued, “Racism is real and it happens and it’s awful. So for our players, whether they are, you know, white, Black, green, whatever… no one knew how to handle it.”





