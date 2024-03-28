MARYLAND NEWS – 2 bodies recovered after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The bodies of two construction workers were recovered on Wednesday from the Patapsco River after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday. The men, 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabera, were recovered from a pickup truck by rescue divers. Four construction workers remain missing and are presumed dead.

The men were apart of an eight member crew of construction workers who were filling potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Divers are no longer able to continue recovery efforts due to debris from the bridge and cargo ship in the river.





