WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Capitals and Wizards to stay in the District, thanks to new deal

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

District Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $515 million deal with Washington Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis on Wednesday. The deal will keep the two teams in the District until 2050. There are plans to renovate the arena and the surrounding area to transform it into a sports and entertainment complex.

Bowser said, “We are just very, very pleased to be able to support one of our most important employers.” She continued, “One of our most popular destinations, and continue to invest in catalytic initiatives and businesses that will bring the District all the way back.”





