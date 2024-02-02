NATIONAL NEWS – Former CIA engineer sentenced to 40 years after data leak revenge against CIA

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former CIA computer engineer, Joshua Schulte, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after committing the largest data leak in the agency’s history. In 2016 Schulte was accused of disclosing classified data to WikiLeaks which he went to trial for in 2022. He also was found guilty of possessing and transmitting child pornography in 2023.

“Joshua Schulte betrayed his country by committing some of the most brazen, heinous crimes of espionage in American history,” said US Attorney Damian Williams. “He caused untold damage to our national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA for its response to Schulte’s security breaches while employed there.”





