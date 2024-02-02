WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Teen sentenced to 5 years in stabbing death over McDonald’s sweet-and-sour sauce

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A teen girl has been sentenced to five years in a District juvenile detention center after pleading guilty to killing her friend, Naima Liggon, 16, during a fight over McDonald’s sweet-and-sour sauce. “This was really over sweet and sour sauce? It’s very hard to make sense of it,” said Judge Andrea Hertzfeld.

“Naima was a bright soul with so much potential for the future,” said her father Wylace Liggon. “I was just so excited about the person she was going to turn into in the future. And it’s just a shame that we won’t get a chance to see that.”





