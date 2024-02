Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Annie Ray, a music teacher at Annandale High School, was named the winner of the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award. Ray will attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

“You have to be very loud and bold and be willing to make bad sounds before you learn how to make good sounds,” said Ray. “So in my classroom, they learn confidence because they just have to shed inhibitions, and just go for it.”