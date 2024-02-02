MARYLAND NEWS – Father killed in crime spree across DC and Maryland

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Alberto Vasquez, Jr., 35, was killed on Monday after he was shot during a 12-hour crime spree that included shootings and carjackings across the District and Maryland. The suspect, Artell Cunnigham, 28, was shot and killed by two New Carrollton police officers on Tuesday.

“His daughters will never get that chance to talk to him again. No weddings, no nothing. He’s 35 years old,” said Vasquez’s father Jacob Walker. “Gun violence. We talk about it so much and it just goes in one ear and out the other. It’s never going to change. It’s not going to stop with this here. We know that. It’s not a ‘tragedy,’ this has just become normalized in a sense for America, you know? Whether you’re for guns or not for guns, whether you believe in mental health. Regardless, there has to be something done.”





