Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Florida House voted on Thursday to change the state’s child labor laws allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to work longer hours. Under the bill, 16 and 17-year-olds would be allowed to work more than eight hours a day even if they have classes the next day.

“Nearly 1 million searches have been performed for ‘How can I get a job as a teen.’ They want to work,” said Rep. Linda Chaney, R-FL. “This bill gets government out of their way to choose a path that’s best for them.”