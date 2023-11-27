NATIONAL NEWS – Derek Chauvin, the officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder, stabbed in prison

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the 2020 murder of George Floyd was stabbed in prison on Friday. Chauvin was seriously injured in the incident and is currently hospitalized but expected to survive.

“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”





