NATIONAL NEWS – 3 Palestinian university students shot in Vermont

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Three 20-year-old Palestinian college students were shot on Saturday in Burlington, Vermont. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs as they were approached by an armed white man who allegedly fired four rounds at them. According to the Burlington Police Department, two of the victims are in stable condition and the third has more serious injuries. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

“As parents, we are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot in Burlington, VT,” said the victim’s parents in a joint statement. “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice.”





