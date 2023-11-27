VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia State University will host a presidential debate, first HBCU in history

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Virginia State University was selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates to host one of the 2024 presidential debates, making it the first historically Black college or university in history to do so. The debate is scheduled to take place on October 1, 2024, at the university’s multipurpose center.

“We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate,” said the university’s President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide.”





