NATIONAL NEWS – 2 adults killed, 42 high school kids hurt following bus crash

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A commercial bus carrying 40 students and 2 adults crashed into a ravine on Thursday killing two adults and injuring multiple students. The bus was transporting students from Farmingdale High School to Pennsylvania for band camp. State police reported that five children were in critical condition on Thursday evening.

The investigation is ongoing but the governor and investigators say a defective front tire was a factor in the crash. The two adult passengers killed were Beatrice Ferrara, 77, a history teacher at Farmingdale High School for over 30 years; and Gina Pellettiere, 43, Farmingdale High School’s Director of Bands.





