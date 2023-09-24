WORLD NEWS – Rupert Murdoch stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Fox announced on Thursday that Rupert Murdoch, 92, would be stepping down as chairman of the board of Fox Corp. and News Corp. His son, Lachlan Murdoch will be appointed the new chair of News Corp. and continue his role as executive chair and chief executive officer of Fox Corp., set to be finalized in November.

Back in April, Fox News reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems and agreed to pay the company $787 million to avoid a trial in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit. Fox News has also drawn criticism over the years for platforming fabricated claims and conspiracy theorists. Murdoch owns various media platforms such as Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and The Sun. “The time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams,” Murdoch wrote in a memo to employees.





