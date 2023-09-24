VIRGINIA NEWS – Rise in the use of opioids and prohibited substances among Prince William County students

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Prince William County officials informed the school board that the number of students with documented use of opioids and prohibited substances more than doubled last year. There were 1,800 students with a documented prohibited substance violation during the 2022-2023 school year.

School staff are trained on how to identify and respond to an opioid overdose using naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The county has guidelines to address substance use for every education level. Other school systems have also seen a rise in substance use among their students.





