SPOTLIGHT POSTCARDS – Nature, moments, and events in photos and videos in the Washington, D.C. metro area (September 14, 2023)

Photos by DC Spotlight Newspaper

Seahorse in a fisherman’s net on the Chesapeake Bay – By Jimmy Lau

Chesapeake Bay deer enjoying the last days of summer.

“You’re loved” – The mantra of the century printed on the Blacksburg, Virginia mountain overlook.

The infamous and notorious puffer fish found on the Chesapeake Bay

Pink sunset on the bay.

Virginia pup sunning in at the end of summer.

Road signs in fog in the early morning on a Maryland Highway