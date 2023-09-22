MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland State Police Department under investigation by DOJ for racial discrimination allegations

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Maryland State Police is under investigation by the Department of Justice for allegations of racial discrimination in the hiring process. Three Maryland State Troopers also filed a 40-page class-action lawsuit against the state’s law enforcement agency in Oct. 2022 alleging that the agency engaged in multiple cases of systemic discrimination against officers of color.

In February, Roland Butler became the superintendent, making him the first Black man to head the agency in state history. Butler has assured lawmakers that his department is actively working to increase diversity and eliminate discrimination. The department has since expanded its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and is actively looking for a separate location for the office to ensure confidentiality.





