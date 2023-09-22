VIRGINIA NEWS – Prince William Co. updates remote learning policy

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

In December 2021, Prince William County’s school district created “Code Orange” days, which allowed for asynchronous virtual learning on days when inclement weather prevents travel to school. However, for the 2023-2024 school year, students will receive synchronous virtual learning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Code Orange days.

Students will be given a one-hour lunch period and time between Zoom meetings will be allocated for restroom breaks. Students will be required to participate with their cameras on in order to be marked present. The school’s instruction provided over virtual learning will count toward the yearly core instructional hours requirement.





