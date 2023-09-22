NATIONAL NEWS – Biden administration will give out free at-home Covid tests starting September 25th

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Biden administration has announced that they will reinstate the program to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests. Following $600 million in funding, U.S. households can order up to four free tests starting Sept. 25 from the Department of Health and Human Services website COVIDTests.gov.

COVID-19 cases saw a late summer wave with hospitalizations rising. The upcoming COVID-19 test will include instructions on verifying that the received tests aren’t expired. The U.S. Postal Service will again provide free delivery of the tests.





