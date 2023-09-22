Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»NATIONAL NEWS – Biden administration will give out free at-home Covid tests starting September 25th

NATIONAL NEWS – Biden administration will give out free at-home Covid tests starting September 25th

0
By on Featured, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Biden administration has announced that they will reinstate the program to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests. Following $600 million in funding, U.S. households can order up to four free tests starting Sept. 25 from the Department of Health and Human Services website COVIDTests.gov.  

COVID-19 cases saw a late summer wave with hospitalizations rising. The upcoming COVID-19 test will include instructions on verifying that the received tests aren’t expired. The U.S. Postal Service will again provide free delivery of the tests. 



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.