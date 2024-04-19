NATIONAL NEWS – 12 jurors selected in Trump’s hush money trial

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

12 jurors have been selected to serve on the jury in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial. Of the seven men and five women selected, their jobs are sales, investment banking, corporate law attorney, security engineer, civil litigator, retiree, speech therapist, software engineer, commerce, product development manager, physical therapist, and asset manager.

All of the jurors have been sworn in by the court. Attorneys in the case still need to select at least six alternate jurors. Trump is the first president to be criminally prosecuted.





