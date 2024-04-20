DC TOURIST – 22 Must-see sites to visit in Washington, D.C.

Some of Washington, DC’s best museums and galleries. Check ahead for opening hours and admission prices. (Many offer free admission)
April 20, 2024
Adam Arnold
Staff Writer
Sites and Museums
African-American Civil War Memorial Freedom Foundation and Museum – U.S history. 1200 U St. NW, Washington. (202) 667-2667
Ben’s Chili Bowl – Restaurant. 1213 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009 (202) 667-0909
Dumbarton House – Historical arts, furniture & architecture. 2715 Q St. NW, Washington. (202) 337-2288
Ford’s Theater – History Performances. 511 10th St. NW, Washington. (202) 347-4833
International Spy Museum – Cold-War history and more. 800 F St. NW, Washington. (202) 393-7798
Library of Congress – Books & documents. 1st St. SE (Between Independence Ave. & East Capitol St.), Washington. (202) 707-8000
National Air and Space Museum – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Independence Ave. SW (@ 6th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000
National Archives – Historical documents. Constitution Ave. NW (Between 7th St. & 9th St.), Washington (202) 357-5000
National Gallery of Art – American & international art; Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Constitution Ave. NW (@ 6th St.), Washington. (202) 737-4215
National Geographic Museum – History, science and anthropology; Permanent & temporary exhibitions. 1145 17th St. NW, Washington. (202) 857-7588
National Museum of American History – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Constitution Ave. NW (@ 14th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000
National Museum of the American Indian – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Independence Ave. SW (@ 4th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000
National Museum of Natural History – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Constitution Ave. NW (@ 10th St.), Washington. (202) 357-2700
National Portrait Gallery – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. 750 9th St. NW, Washington. (202) 633-8300
National Postal Museum – Stamps & postal history. 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington. (202) 357-2700
National Zoo – 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington. (202) 633-4800
Smithsonian American Art Museum – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. F St. NW (Between 7th St. & 9th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum – WWII history. 100 Raoul Wallenberg Pl. SW, Washington. (202) 488-0400
United States Capitol Building – Tours. 1 East Capitol St. NE, Washington. (202) 226-8000
White House Visitor Center – Tours & rotating exhibits. 1450 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington. (202) 208-1631
Woodrow Wilson House Museum – Presidential history. 2340 S St. NW, Washington. (202)387-4062
First published on August 29, 2010