DC TOURIST – 22 Must-see sites to visit in Washington, D.C.

Some of Washington, DC’s best museums and galleries. Check ahead for opening hours and admission prices. (Many offer free admission)

April 20, 2024

Adam Arnold

Staff Writer

Sites and Museums

African-American Civil War Memorial Freedom Foundation and Museum – U.S history. 1200 U St. NW, Washington. (202) 667-2667

Ben’s Chili Bowl – Restaurant. 1213 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009 (202) 667-0909

Dumbarton House – Historical arts, furniture & architecture. 2715 Q St. NW, Washington. (202) 337-2288

Ford’s Theater – History Performances. 511 10th St. NW, Washington. (202) 347-4833

International Spy Museum – Cold-War history and more. 800 F St. NW, Washington. (202) 393-7798

Library of Congress – Books & documents. 1st St. SE (Between Independence Ave. & East Capitol St.), Washington. (202) 707-8000

National Air and Space Museum – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Independence Ave. SW (@ 6th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000

National Archives – Historical documents. Constitution Ave. NW (Between 7th St. & 9th St.), Washington (202) 357-5000

National Gallery of Art – American & international art; Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Constitution Ave. NW (@ 6th St.), Washington. (202) 737-4215

National Geographic Museum – History, science and anthropology; Permanent & temporary exhibitions. 1145 17th St. NW, Washington. (202) 857-7588

National Museum of American History – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Constitution Ave. NW (@ 14th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000

National Museum of the American Indian – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Independence Ave. SW (@ 4th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000

National Museum of Natural History – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. Constitution Ave. NW (@ 10th St.), Washington. (202) 357-2700

National Portrait Gallery – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. 750 9th St. NW, Washington. (202) 633-8300

National Postal Museum – Stamps & postal history. 2 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington. (202) 357-2700

National Zoo – 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington. (202) 633-4800

Smithsonian American Art Museum – Permanent & temporary exhibitions. F St. NW (Between 7th St. & 9th St.), Washington. (202) 633-1000

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum – WWII history. 100 Raoul Wallenberg Pl. SW, Washington. (202) 488-0400

United States Capitol Building – Tours. 1 East Capitol St. NE, Washington. (202) 226-8000

White House Visitor Center – Tours & rotating exhibits. 1450 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington. (202) 208-1631

Woodrow Wilson House Museum – Presidential history. 2340 S St. NW, Washington. (202)387-4062

First published on August 29, 2010