NATIONAL NEWS – More than 100 people arrested pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

More than 100 people protesting in support of Palestine were arrested on Thursday from Columbia University. The demonstrators had set up the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” on the university’s main lawn. Those arrested were given summonses for trespassing.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik sent a letter to the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner. Shafik wrote, “I have determined that the encampment and related disruptions pose a clear and present danger to the substantial functioning of the University. With great regret, we request the NYPD’s help to remove these individuals.”