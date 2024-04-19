MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County student charged with threats of mass violence

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Andrea Ye, 18, has been charged with making threats of mass violence after officials found a 129-page document detailing his desire to carry out a school shooting. Ye attended Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland. He was arrested on Wednesday and is awaiting a bond hearing.

In a statement Montgomery County Public Schools said, “The charges are extremely serious, involving alleged threats to harm others.” It continues, “We value and appreciate the close collaboration between MCPS and MCPD in this matter, which is an example of our shared commitment to identify and address potential threats with due process before they materialize.”