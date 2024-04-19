WORLD NEWS – Dubai under water, experiences heaviest rainfall in 75 years

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The United Arab Emirates experienced the country’s heaviest rainfall in 75 years on Tuesday. Streets and highways were flooded with more than 5.59 inches of rain. The tarmac at Dubai International Airport was also submerged during the rain.

The Dubai airport account said, “We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary.” The statement continued, “Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline. We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions.”





