SPORTS NEWS – Mystics announce venue change for game against Indiana Fever

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Washington Mystics announced that the team’s game versus the Indiana Fever will be at the Capital One Arena. The Mystics selected Aaliyah Edwards with the sixth pick in the WNBA draft and the Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the number one pick. Mystics officials have stated that the demand for this upcoming season is “unprecedented.

In a post to social media, the Mystics said, “We heard you loud and clear! June 7th game against the Indiana Fever is being relocated from Entertainment & Sports Arena to Capital One Arena.” The post continues, “We can’t wait to see all of the DMV in the building! Tickets on sale April 23rd.”





