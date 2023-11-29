MARYLAND NEWS – Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Baltimore Little Italy manager

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Samuel Wise Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of Baltimore’s Little Italy resident Chesley Patterson. Wise pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree escape, and gun charges.

Patterson was a general manager at La Scala Ristorante Italiano and worked at the restaurant for 17 years. “We remember him every day,” said Chris Allison, La Scala Ristorante Italiano’s director of operations. “His ashes are still here. There’s hanging of him all over the place.”





