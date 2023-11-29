WORLD NEWS – 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17 days

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

41 workers were rescued after 17 days from a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas on Tuesday. The workers were trapped since Nov. 12 as recovery teams tried to find a safe way to reach them.

“The success of the rescue operation of our labor brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. “I want to tell the men who were trapped in the tunnel that your bravery and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health.”





